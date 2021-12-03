Hart, Porzingis out for Friday’s Pelicans-Mavericks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Josh Hart for a second straight contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Hart is closing in a return, though, as Willie Green mentioned in pregame that the team hopes to have him back in the rotation against the Houston Rockets for Sunday’s game.

The Mavs will also be shorthanded, with Kristaps Porzingis out after some knee-on-knee contact in Wednesday matchup versus the Pels.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read. Also, be sure to check out our thoughts on the latest Zion Williamson injury and what it means for the rest of this season.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (6-18) at Dallas Mavericks (11-9)

When: December 3, 2021, 7:30 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.