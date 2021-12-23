 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Naji Marshall joins Nickeil on COVID protocols ahead of Pelicans-Magic matchup

Ugh

By Oleh Kosel
New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic tip off at the top of the hour, and there will be a slew of players missing from both rosters, with a new additional getting penciled in the last few minutes.

Naji Marshall is joining Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the healthy and safety protocols list, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Marshall has not been in the regular rotation for some time, the Pelicans not having Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (health and safety protocols) is an enormous blow for Willie Green’s game plan.

Fortunately, the head coach said in pregame that his top scorer off the bench is “feeling fine.”

One last item of note, the Magic will welcome back Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (lower right leg muscle strain) back in their rotation.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) at Orlando Magic (7-25)

When: December 23, 2021, 6:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

