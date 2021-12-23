Game thread: Naji Marshall joins Nickeil on COVID protocols ahead of Pelicans-Magic matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic tip off at the top of the hour, and there will be a slew of players missing from both rosters, with a new additional getting penciled in the last few minutes.

Naji Marshall is joining Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the healthy and safety protocols list, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Updated list of Pelicans available tonight:



Brandon Ingram

Josh Hart

Devonte Graham

Herbert Jones

Jaxson Hayes

Willy Hernangomez

Tomas Satoransky

Garrett Temple

Trey Murphy

Gary Clark https://t.co/62Cp1DYWQH — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 23, 2021

While Marshall has not been in the regular rotation for some time, the Pelicans not having Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (health and safety protocols) is an enormous blow for Willie Green’s game plan.

Fortunately, the head coach said in pregame that his top scorer off the bench is “feeling fine.”

Willie Green said Nickeil Alexander-Walker is "feeling fine." Third-year guard entered the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier today. — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) December 23, 2021

One last item of note, the Magic will welcome back Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (lower right leg muscle strain) back in their rotation.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) at Orlando Magic (7-25)

When: December 23, 2021, 6:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

