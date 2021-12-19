 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia Sixers matchup postponed

76ers roster decimated by injury/health and safety protocols

By Oleh Kosel
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans were slated to play in Philadelphia tonight against the Sixers, but moments ago, the NBA decided to postpone the matchup, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is the first time this season that the Pelicans have needed to move to a later date, and with how things are trending across the league, one shouldn’t expect it to be the last.

From the news earlier in the morning, it was apparent that the Sixers would probably be unable to come up with eight healthy bodies in time for tonight’s matchup against the Pelicans.

One has to wonder when the New Orleans roster will get ravaged by COVID-related issues and be forced to scramble and assemble together makeshift lineups.

Sigh.

The Pelicans-Sixers postponement marks the third one on the day, with the Nuggets-Nets and Cavaliers-Hawks getting pushed back too.

