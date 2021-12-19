New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia Sixers matchup postponed

The New Orleans Pelicans were slated to play in Philadelphia tonight against the Sixers, but moments ago, the NBA decided to postpone the matchup, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN> — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

This is the first time this season that the Pelicans have needed to move to a later date, and with how things are trending across the league, one shouldn’t expect it to be the last.

From the news earlier in the morning, it was apparent that the Sixers would probably be unable to come up with eight healthy bodies in time for tonight’s matchup against the Pelicans.

The NBA is still considering the fate of the Sixers-Pelicans game, but Philadelphia is struggling to deliver eight available players tonight, sources tell ESPN. G-League players in Las Vegas for the Showcase has complicated the process of getting call-ups into town quickly. https://t.co/YXWgwAQwCb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Official injury report right now for Pelicans-Sixers:



Sixers with 9 players listed as OUT (including Simmons and G-Leaguers) and 3 questionable. pic.twitter.com/v9EROm7mol — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 19, 2021

One has to wonder when the New Orleans roster will get ravaged by COVID-related issues and be forced to scramble and assemble together makeshift lineups.

Sigh.

The Pelicans-Sixers postponement marks the third one on the day, with the Nuggets-Nets and Cavaliers-Hawks getting pushed back too.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rnNhuq0hc1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2021

