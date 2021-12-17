Game thread: Giannis, Middleton out for Pelicans-Bucks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the hour — but they won’t face the championship team that hoisted the trophy last summer.

The Bucks are one of the several teams that have been ravaged with players getting put on the health and safeties protocol list, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis among them.

In addition to the COVID-related issues, the Bucks have been affected by a number of injuries. Brook Lopez is out indefinitely after back surgery and Khris Middleton (left knee) was ruled out in pregame tonight.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (9-21) vs Milwaukee Bucks (19-11)

When: December 17, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

