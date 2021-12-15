Game thread: Pelicans seek to make amends for earlier season loss to Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. local time and they’ll look to make amends for a loss on November 10 to the same opponent.

“I just thought our sense of urgency wasn’t quite there,” Willie Green said in pregame. “Muscala came in and he hit a few threes to open up the game for them. Those are areas that we have to be better at tonight, which I believe we will. We also lost Josh in that game. Didn’t have Brandon. So hopefully having guys back, being more healthy than we were at that time, we can take advantage of the opportunity in front of us.”

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (8-21) at Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18)

When: December 15, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

