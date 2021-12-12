Game thread: Pelicans starting lineup is winning combination, hopes to add W against Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off at the top of the hour against the San Antonio Spurs and head coach Willie Green will roll out a starting lineup that’s posted a 4-2 record — the only winning record from among the eight different groups that have begun games this season.
In 129 minutes, Devonte’ Graham, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas have combined for a +2.4 net rating. While the offense (104.3 ORTG) could use some improvement, the defense (101.9) by this group has been outstanding.
That’s the 11th best defensive mark by a lineup which has appeared on the floor together for at least 100 minutes.
Who: New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) vs San Antonio Spurs (9-16)
When: December 12, 2021, 6:00 pm
Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass
Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM
