Game thread: Willy Hernangomez is a fantastic teammate

Pelicans-Pistons on tap tonight!

By Oleh Kosel
New Orleans Pelicans v LA Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Detroit Pistons at the top of the hour.

When asked in pregame, Willie Green said that he plans to allot Kira Lewis Jr.’s minutes to Tomas Satoransky.

Previously, both point guards had been alternating time on the court in their reserve roles, with Lewis usually getting run in first and third quarters, Satoransky, seconds and fourths.

Speaking of Kira, Willy Hernangomez paid tribute to his fallen teammate (torn ACL) by showing up to today’s contest in the point guard’s #13 jersey.

How awesome is that?

For more on tonight’s game, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (7-20) vs Detroit Pistons (4-20)

When: December 10, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

