Game thread: Willy Hernangomez is a fantastic teammate

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Detroit Pistons at the top of the hour.

When asked in pregame, Willie Green said that he plans to allot Kira Lewis Jr.’s minutes to Tomas Satoransky.

Previously, both point guards had been alternating time on the court in their reserve roles, with Lewis usually getting run in first and third quarters, Satoransky, seconds and fourths.

Speaking of Kira, Willy Hernangomez paid tribute to his fallen teammate (torn ACL) by showing up to today’s contest in the point guard’s #13 jersey.

Willy Hernangomez pulled up to tonight's game rocking a Kira Lewis jersey pic.twitter.com/BdkLypx64G — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 10, 2021

