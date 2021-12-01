Game thread: Josh Hart out for Pelicans matchup against Mavericks

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Dallas Mavericks at the top of the hour and they’ll be without another key contributor.

Joining Zion Williamson on the sidelines will be Josh Hart, who had been in the starting lineup for the last 17 games. He was downgraded to questionable with left knee soreness earlier today on the latest injury report.

Replacing Hart in the starting lineup will be Garrett Temple.

For the Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis, who was listed as probable to play with a right ankle sprain, is a go for Jason Kidd. Frank Ntilikina and Willie Cauley-Stein are out though.

Dallas has lost 5 of 6. New Orleans has won 3 of 4. Can we keep this status quo for the next few games? Antonio Daniels, I think, is dressed in a turtleneck...

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) vs Dallas Mavericks (10-9)

When: December 1, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

