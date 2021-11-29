Game thread: Josh Hart is awesome

Hope there’s extra coffee in your system because the New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. CDT.

For something a little different but fun from usual game threads, let’s highlight an interaction that took place between Josh Hart and a fan when the Pelicans were in Indianapolis on November 20 playing the Pacers.

Hey my friend https://t.co/rDTVMhAcRC — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 30, 2021

Hart waved at the fan during the game, and then when video of the incident surfaced on Twitter earlier today, his response couldn’t have been any more perfect!

Seriously, how cool is all of this?!?

Yup, the world needs more Josh Hart’s.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (5-17) at Los Angeles Clippers (11-9)

When: November 29, 2021, 9:30 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

