Game thread: Donovan Mitchell says Pelicans “better than their record”

The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Utah Jazz after beating them inside their own building less than 24 hours ago.

For those wondering what it might have felt like losing to a squad that sits near the bottom of the Western Conference, a media member posed this exact question to Donovan Mitchell in postgame: “Does it feel worse when you lose to a team that has only four wins?”

“From the surface it could look like that, but at the end of the day, they’re better than their record,” Mitchell replied. “They are a talented group. They’re not even at full strength. I’ve got to give them credit. They’re hungry, they’re young, and at the end of the day, they’re an NBA team. It’s not about, you know, look at the Thunder we’re a circle game.”

Sadly, we’ve got no bulletin board material, but I found the question ... interesting. Here’s to hoping there will be plenty of reason to ask it again in about a few hours time.

In other news, Royce O’Neal will miss tonight’s contest. With Utah’s best perimeter defender out, could this be good news for Brandon Ingram?

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (5-16) at Utah Jazz (12-7)

When: November 27, 2021, 8:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.