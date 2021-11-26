Game thread: Zion Williamson cleared for full team activities ahead of Pelicans-Jazz matchup

Zion Williamson is one step away from seeing his first game action this season.

Per a New Orleans Pelicans press release ahead of a matchup against the Utah Jazz tonight, Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities after the latest scans on his fractured right foot.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Wednesday (Nov. 24), was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health. Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression towards returning to play. An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined.

While a return date has not been determined, it’s reasonable to estimate it could occur in 2-3 weeks. That’s been the approximate length of each previous step once Zion was allowed to start ramping up activity.

“I’m excited, number one, for Z,” Willie Green said in pregame. “It’s been a long road to get him to this point. Anyone who has ever dealt with any type of injury like that, it’s hard to come back from. It’s hard mentally, but he’s done a great job of pushing through it. You know, here we are. Z has an opportunity now to be a full go in practices and we’ll have a practice soon. But we’re all excited. Hopefully it’ll add some juice to our team as he’s a huge part of what we do here.”

Provided there are no hiccups or setbacks of any kind, I’m going to stick with my prediction from nearly two weeks ago.

If no voodoo curse gets uttered, his first action could come against the Thunder (Dec. 15), Bucks (Dec. 17), 76ers (Dec. 19) or Trail Blazers (Dec. 21).

Obviously, fingers will be crossed he can return sooner!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) at Utah Jazz (12-6)

When: November 26, 2021, 8:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

