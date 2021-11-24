Game thread: Graham returns, Jones back in starting lineup for Pelicans-Wizards matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting a timely booster shot in the arm for their matchup against the Washington Wizards tonight.

After going through his pregame routine, Devonte’ Graham (left foot soreness) will return from a 3-game absence.

The starting lineup will include another change, with Herb Jones drawing his eighth start of the season but first since November 2. If you may recall, he was forced to leave the contest against the Phoenix Suns after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jonas Valanciunas and went on to miss several games due to the NBA’s concussion protocol.

So, Devonte Graham-Brandon Ingram-Josh Hart-Herb Jones-Jonas Valanciunas will be out there at tip-off. I like it.

Let’s hope it spurs New Orleans to a win against a tough Washington squad. Last time out, the Pelicans lost grip of a big halftime lead, but this time the Wizards will have the services of Bradley Beal.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) vs Washington Wizards (11-6)

When: November 24, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

