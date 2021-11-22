Game thread: Graham out, Temple replacing Alexander-Walker in starting lineup ahead of Pelicans-Timberwolves matchup

Devonte’ Graham, who was listed as questionable with left foot soreness and has missed the last two games, is out for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Timberwolves.

Graham is averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 threes through 16 games on the season. New Orleans has been over 18 points better per 100 possessions when he’s been on the court versus off. Only Herb Jones has posted better on/off splits.

During the usual starting point guard’s absence, Tomas Satoransky has combined for just six points, nine rebounds and two assists in 46 minutes of action over the last few contests.

In some surprising news, Garrett Temple is replacing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the starting lineup. So, the Pelicans starting backcourt will consist of these average totals: 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Oh boy.

For more on today’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9)

When: November 22, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.