Game thread: Pelicans-Pacers matchup

With Devonte’ Graham sitting out again, Willie Green is rolling with the same starting lineup from last night’s 94-81 victory in Saturday’s matchup against the Pacers.

Small sample size alert, of course, but Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas have played well over the course of two games, posting a +8.9 net rating in 11 minutes.

However, I’m going to be laser focused on Kira Lewis Jr.’s minutes. Utilizing his ability and athleticism on as many plays as possible has been something many have pined for and he was aggressive from start to finish in his 23 minutes Friday night. He got to the rim, made plays for others, knocked down a couple of outside shots and even had a tip-in. There was no let up.

As a popular Star Wars meme says, MORE!

For more on tonight's matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (3-14) at Indiana Pacers (6-11)

When: November 20, 2021, 6:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

