Game thread: Devonte’ Graham out for matchup against Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans are tipping against the Los Angeles Clippers at the top of the hour, and they’ll be without the services of Devonte’ Graham.

Graham was added to the injury report earlier today, listed as questionable with soreness in his left foot. Head coach Willie Green ruled out the starting point guard in pregame. It’ll be the first time he’ll miss a game this season.

Tomas Satoransky will draw his first start for the Pelicans in place of Graham.

List of other players out: Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Kawhi Leonard (right ACL), Marcus Morris (load management), and Justice Winslow (personal).

In other news, Didi Louzada was suspended 25 games by the league without pay for violating the NBA/NBPA’s Anti-Drug program. Louzada apologized and gave an explanation in a statement to ESPN.

“When I was in Brazil during the offseason, I consulted a nutritionist who recommended I take some vitamins and supplements,” Louzada said in the statement. “Because she has a history of working with professional athletes, I would never have imagined that any of those substances would be banned or could be contaminated. Once I learned of the positive test, I immediately cooperated completely with the league and union to help all of us understand what exactly occurred.

“I would never knowingly take anything that violates NBA rules. I accept my responsibility in this situation. I deeply regret that this happened and I apologize to my team, my teammates, and Pelicans fans for this mistake.”

David Griffin also weighed in on the matter in a press release.

On behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans organization, we were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension. We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (2-14) vs Los Angeles Clippers (9-6)

When: November 19, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

