Game thread: Odds of victory higher for Pelicans against Heat with Adebayo, Lowry out?

When the Pelicans tip off against the Heat tonight at 6:30 p.m., they won’t be the only team missing a real game changer. In their case, it’ll be two.

While New Orleans continues to play without Zion Williamson, Miami won’t have the services of two important starters: Kyle Lowry (rest) and Bam Adebayo (knee). Erik Spoelstra stated in pregame that Lowry’s absence is a product of Miami’s recent grueling schedule.

Markieff Morris is also out.

Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight's game vs the Pelicans.



Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 17, 2021

Did the Pelicans’ odds of leaving Miami with a victory just go up? Perhaps! Before getting too excited though, remember Williamson continues to sit and New Orleans has struggled with putting together 48-minute performances.

For more on tonight’s game, please give our preview a read. Also, be sure to check out the latest medical update on Williamson and what it could mean on when he’ll play for the first time this season.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) at Miami Heat (9-5)

When: November 17, 2021, 6:30 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

