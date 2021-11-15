Game thread: Green utilizing solid starting lineup in Pelicans-Wizards matchup

Willie Green is rolling with the same starting five that produced a win against the Grizzlies: Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas.

On the season this Pelicans 5-man group has posted a 127.5 offensive rating, a 115.0 defensive rating and a +12.5 net rating in 19 minutes of action.

The Wizards will trot out a starting five of Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

Bradley Beal (personal reasons) and Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) are out.

For more on tonight’s game, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) at Washington Wizards (9-3)

When: November 15, 2021, 6:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.