Game thread: Brandon Ingram returning to action for Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup

After missing the last seven games, Brandon Ingram is expected to see his first game action in more than two weeks when the New Orleans Pelicans battle the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

“Brandon has been working out in shootarounds,” Willie Green said in pregame. “He did all the stuff necessary. His body feels good. He’s a go for tonight.”

The 26th-ranked offense will happily try to integrate Ingram’s 25.0 points per game average back into the equation. Don’t expect for him to play an overabundance of minutes though.

“He won’t play his full amount of minutes,” Green said. “He’ll have somewhat of a restriction tonight.”

So, how about 30 minutes in a win over Ja Morant’s crew? Sounds good to me.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give David’s preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (1-12) vs Memphis Grizzlies (6-6)

When: November 13, 2021, 6:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

