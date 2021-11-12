Game Thread: Brandon Ingram to miss 7th straight game as Pelicans battle Nets

According to head coach Willie Green in pregame, Brandon Ingram will not suit up for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

“Brandon went through a full shoot around today,” Green said. “He also did some work on the court, but he’s out tonight. He’s feeling better and better, feeling really good. It’s promising. We’ll see how he feels after 5-on-5 contact yesterday, shoot around and 3-on-3 today, see how his body responds.”

Sounds like there’s a strong chance that Ingram will be available for tomorrow’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, provided there’s no surprise soreness.

Welp, it’ll be up to Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the rest of the players not named Zion Williamson to beat Kevin Durant’s crew. Easy, right?

For more on tonight’s game, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (1-11) vs Brooklyn Nets (8-4)

When: November 12, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

