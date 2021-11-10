Game thread: Herbert Jones making return from injury for Pelicans-Thunder matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans are welcoming back one of their players from injury. After missing the last three games, Herbert Jones (left ankle soreness) will appear in tonight’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) remain out — and Naji Marshall just joined the walking wounded in the last few minutes, Jones should provide a spark. He possesses a team-best +4.1 plus minus — the only positive mark currently on the Pelicans.

Pelicans Injury Updates:



Herbert Jones (Left Ankle Soreness) is AVAILABLE



Brandon Ingram (Right Hip Contusion) and Naji Marshall (Right Knee Soreness) are OUT — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) November 11, 2021

NAW vs SGA. Jones vs Dort. Tons of young guys trying to make a name for themselves. Two rosters that would love nothing more than to add a W to the win column. My gut tells me we’re going to be treated to a fun ballgame.

For more on today’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (1-10) at Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6)

When: November 10, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

