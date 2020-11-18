2020 NBA Draft: New Orleans Pelicans trade #39 (Elijah Hughes) to Utah Jazz and #42 (Nick Richards) to Charlotte Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded the draft rights to the 39th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft to the Utah Jazz, resulting in the selection of Elijah Hughes, a 6’6 wing from Syracuse University, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hughes is headed to the Jazz, per source. https://t.co/NFeCnVI23C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The Pelicans have traded the draft rights to the 42nd overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft to the Charlotte Hornets, resulting in the selection of Nick Richards, a center out of the University of Kentucky, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

New Orleans is getting a future pick in the deal with Utah at No. 39 and another future pick from Charlotte for the deal at No. 42, source says. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 19, 2020

In return, New Orleans is receiving more future draft compensation for both of their two second round picks.

The 39th selection in the 2020 NBA Draft was acquired from Milwaukee as part of a three-team deal in February of 2019 that sent Nikola Mirotić to the Bucks. The 39th pick originally belonged to Washington.

The 42nd pick was New Orleans original second round pick.

Entering the night, the Pelicans had four draft picks — and the franchise was rumored of wanting to move up inside the top 10, but it’s looking very likely that Kira Lewis Jr. will be the only player added to the roster from the 2020 NBA Draft.

